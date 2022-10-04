Open Mike Eagle – “Circuit City” (Prod. Madlib)

0

This Friday, Open Mike Eagle will share a new project, Component System With The Auto Reverse. We’ve already heard “i’ll fight you” featuring production by diamond d, the collaborative single “Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet” with R.A.P. Fererria, Still Rift, and Video Dave, and the late 2021 single “Burner Account” featuring Armand Hammer. Today, Open Mike Eagle is sharing another mixtape track — this one’s named for the now-defunct consumer electronics superstore “Circuit City.” It’s produced by Madlib and features Video Dave and Still Rift. Check that out, plus some new tour dates, below.

TOURDATES:
10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Dessa
10/23 – Des Moines, IA @ XBK w/ Dessa
10/25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre w/ Dessa
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen w/ Dessa
11/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room @ Observatory
11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
12/01 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 @ Berklee
12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City
12/03 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
12/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
12/08 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins
12/09 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom
12/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak (upstairs)
12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
12/18 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
01/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
01/07 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
01/08 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
0﻿1/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods

Component System With The Auto Reverse is out 10/7 via Auto Reverse Records.

