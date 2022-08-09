Open Mike Eagle – “i’ll fight you”

New Music August 9, 2022 9:37 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Open Mike Eagle has announced a new mixtape called Component System With The Auto Reverse, coming October 7 via his own label, Auto Reverse Records. Following 2020’s Anime, Trauma And Divorce, the Chicago rapper’s latest is, according to a press release, “part solo album and spiritual mixtape, part green room cipher, and part showcase for Eagle’s Auto Reverse Records.” It’ll feature his previously released collaborative single “Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet” with R.A.P. Fererria, Still Rift, and Video Dave, plus the late 2021 single “Burner Account” featuring Armand Hammer.

Along with the news is another album single, “i’ll fight you,” featuring production by diamond d. Opening up about the tape’s inspiration and “i’ll fight you,” OME says:

When I was in high school I used to stay up late to tape the hip-hop shows on college radio station WHPK on the south side of Chicago. it was the only way to hear the underground rap songs that changed my world. I still have many of the cassettes, with songs by giants like MF DOOM, DITC, Outsidaz, All Natural, Juggaknots, Organized Konfusion and more.

I named each tape. I named one Component System. This album was made in the spirit of that tape but with new music from me. Some of the people on the original tape appear on this album, I’m so proud of that that it brings me close to tears.

This first single is produced by Diamond D of DITC, who’s beats and raps have inspired me my whole ass life.

Listen to “i’ll fight you” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “the song with the secret name” (prod. by child actor)
02 “tdk scribbled intro” (prod. by kuest1)
03 “79th and stony island” (prod. by quelle chris)
04 “i’ll fight you” (prod. by diamond d)
05 “circuit city” (feat. video dave & still rift) (prod. by madlib)
06 “I retired then I changed my mind” (prod. by child actor)
07 “burner account” feat. armand hammer (prod. by quelle chris)
08 “for DOOM” (prod. by illingsworth)
09 “crenshaw and homeland” (prod. by diamond d)
10 “multi-game arcade cabinet” (feat. r.a.p ferreira, still rift & video dave) (prod. by illingsworth)
11 “credits interlude” (feat. serengeti) (prod. by illingsworth)
12 “peak lockdown raps” (prod. by child actor)
13 “kites” (feat. video dave and still rift) (prod. by kuest1)
14 “cd only” [bonus track] (feat. aesop rock & diamond d) (prod. diamond d)

Component System With The Auto Reverse is out 10/7 via Auto Reverse Records.

