Last spring, Maryland indie-pop singer-songwriter Jordana released her debut album, Face The Wall, via Grand Jury. Since that time, she’s been on the road for her own headline dates, plus dates supporting Local Natives and Wallows, and released a one-off single “Is It Worth It Now?” Soon, Jordana will head back out opening for Remi Wolf, and today she’s announcing a new EP, I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking; it’ll be out November 11 and also features “Is It Worth It Now?” The EP’s lead single is a gauzy, cathartic jam called “SYT,” which has a video directed by Graham Epstein.

Opening up about “SYT,” Jordana says: “It channels the feelings of empowerment and emotional awareness after a tough breakup.” Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You’re In The Way”

02 “Hands Over My Head”

03 “Carry On Tonight”

04 “SYT”

05 “Is It Worth it Now?”

06 “Careless Mistake”

TOURDATES:

10/04 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

10/06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

10/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

10/09 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

10/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

10/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

10/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth #

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth #

11/10 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/11 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day Cafe

11/12 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

# w/Remi Wolf

I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking is out 11/11 via Grand Jury.