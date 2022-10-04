Depeche Mode Announce Memento Mori Album And Tour
Depeche Mode have announced a new album called Memento Mori, which will be out next spring. It’s their first album in six years — since 2017’s Spirit — and their first since founding member Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher passed away earlier this year. The album will be accompanied by an extensive worldwide tour.
“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” Martin Gore said in a statement. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
Dave Gahan noted: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
Check out the dates below. More details here.
03/23 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/25 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/30 Las Vegas, NV @ T@Mobile Arena
04/02 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/05 Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/07 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/09 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/12 Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
04/14 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/16 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/20 Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
05/23 Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/26 Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese
05/28 Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
05/31 Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
06/02 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/04 Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/06 Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/09 Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/11 Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
06/14 Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/17 London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
06/20 Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/22 Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
06/24 Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/27 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
06/29 Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/04 Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
07/07 Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/12 Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico
07/14 Milan, IT @ San Siro
07/16 Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
07/21 Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
07/23 Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
07/26 Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională
07/28 Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna
07/30 Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport
08/02 Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
08/06 Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
08/08 Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
08/11 Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena