Depeche Mode Announce Memento Mori Album And Tour

Depeche Mode have announced a new album called Memento Mori, which will be out next spring. It’s their first album in six years — since 2017’s Spirit — and their first since founding member Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher passed away earlier this year. The album will be accompanied by an extensive worldwide tour.

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” Martin Gore said in a statement. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Dave Gahan noted: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

Check out the dates below. More details here.

03/23 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/25 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/30 Las Vegas, NV @ T@Mobile Arena

04/02 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/05 Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/07 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/09 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/12 Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

04/14 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/16 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/20 Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

05/23 Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/26 Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

05/28 Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

05/31 Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

06/02 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/04 Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/06 Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/09 Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/11 Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

06/14 Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/17 London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

06/20 Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/22 Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

06/24 Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/27 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

06/29 Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/04 Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

07/07 Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/12 Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico

07/14 Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/16 Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

07/21 Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

07/23 Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

07/26 Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională

07/28 Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna

07/30 Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport

08/02 Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

08/06 Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak

08/08 Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

08/11 Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena