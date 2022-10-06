Dead & Co Announce Farewell Tour Dates
Earlier this year Dead & Co. shot down reports that 2022 would be their last year touring. As it turns out, 2023 will be their last year touring. The band — comprising Grateful Dead founding members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti — just announced the dates for a farewell jaunt that will have them crisscrossing the United States next spring and summer.
Is this really the end of the long, strange trip? Dead & Co. famously launched just months after the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well gigs in 2015, so I wouldn’t be surprised to learn some other permutation of the Dead braintrust will be carrying on after this. But those core band members are getting up there in years, so maybe it’s really over this time.
Tickets go on sale here Oct. 14 at 10AM local time. Check out the full itinerary below.
TOUR DATES:
05/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/23 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
05/26 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/28 Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
05/30 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/01 Raleigh, NC @Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/03 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/05 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/07 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
06/09 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/10 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/13 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
06/17 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/18 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/21 New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/22 New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/25 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/27 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/01 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/02 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/03 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/07 George, WA @ The Gorge
07/08 George, WA @ The Gorge
07/14 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/15 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park