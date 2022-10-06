Dead & Co Announce Farewell Tour Dates

Earlier this year Dead & Co. shot down reports that 2022 would be their last year touring. As it turns out, 2023 will be their last year touring. The band — comprising Grateful Dead founding members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti — just announced the dates for a farewell jaunt that will have them crisscrossing the United States next spring and summer.

Is this really the end of the long, strange trip? Dead & Co. famously launched just months after the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well gigs in 2015, so I wouldn’t be surprised to learn some other permutation of the Dead braintrust will be carrying on after this. But those core band members are getting up there in years, so maybe it’s really over this time.

Tickets go on sale here Oct. 14 at 10AM local time. Check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

05/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/23 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/26 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/28 Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

05/30 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/01 Raleigh, NC @Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/03 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/05 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/07 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/09 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/10 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/13 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

06/17 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/18 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/21 New York, NY @ Citi Field

06/22 New York, NY @ Citi Field

06/25 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/27 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/01 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/02 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/03 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/07 George, WA @ The Gorge

07/08 George, WA @ The Gorge

07/14 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/15 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park