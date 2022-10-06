Late last year, the Detroit band In A Daydream released their ambitious debut album, This Side Of Purgatory. Today, the crew are back with their first new single since then, “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents,” which takes some big swings in four minutes, moving from theatrical to scraggly to a Dead Poet’s Society audio sample to a clean, crisp hook that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Fall Out Boy album. “I had myself convinced it was no coincidence,” the group’s Bryan Porter sings in a particularly wry section. “When I’d keep seeing ‘222’/ ‘Looks like he’s losing it! Or is he… a genius!?’/ Well, what if both were true?” Check it out below.

<a href="https://inadaydream.bandcamp.com/track/i-was-a-victim-of-a-series-of-accidents">I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents by In a Daydream</a>

“I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents” is out now.