Stream “Emo Art Rock” Band In A Daydream’s Fantastic New Album This Side Of Purgatory
A month ago we posted “The Romantic Egotist,” a promising single from Detroit “emo art rock” band In A Daydream’s new album This Side Of Purgatory. The album’s out today, and it lives up to that promise. Singer-songwriter Bryan Porter and friends have delivered a suitably epic meditation on grief, God, self-regard, and self-destruction. If you’re intrigued by the prospect of emo that infuses classic pop songcraft into ambitiously grandiose song structures, In A Daydream may just be the band for you. Stream This Side Of Purgatory below.