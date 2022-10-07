Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred’s “Erroneous And Incredibly Disparaging” Comments About Her

In recent years, Right Said Fred’s 1991 pop-house novelty “I’m Too Sexy” has been sampled on hit songs by Taylor Swift, the Drake/Future/Young Thug triumvirate, and Beyoncé. Queen Bey interpolated “I’m Too Sexy” on “Alien Superstar” from her recent chart-topper Renaissance, which has led to an angry exchange of words between artists.

Earlier this week Right Said Fred members Fred and Richard Fairbrass told the British tabloid The Sun that Beyoncé had used their song without asking: “Normally the artist approaches us, but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person. She just had probably thought, ‘Come and get me,’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did.”

As E! points out, Beyoncé disputes that account, calling it “erroneous and incredibly disparaging” in a statement to The Sun. “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022.”