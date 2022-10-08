Eddie Vedder closed out a brief run of dates with his solo band Earthlings last night (October 7) in Las Vegas. Rolling out songs from Vedder’s third solo album Earthling (released earlier this year) at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the Pearl Jam frontman also tried out a cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” for the encore.

Prior to launching into the Cure classic, Vedder told the audience about the COVID lockdown-era “wild” dance parties he and his wife Jill would hold in their garage, just the two of them. “I will always have great memories of those incredible dance parties,” he said. “The kids would come in and check on us and kind of get embarrassed and have to leave. But we had a fuckin’ blast… We ended up getting disco lights and smoke machines. This song is one of the ones that we would play. We’ve never played it before — we only played it about an hour ago right before we came out, but we’re gonna try it now.”

Watch some fan-shot footage of Vedder and Earthlings covering “Just Like Heaven.”