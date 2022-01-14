Last November, Pearl Jam great Eddie Vedder announced a solo project titled Earthling, his first solo outing since 2011’s Ukulele Songs. Vedder’s already shared the early single “Long Way” and its follow-up, “The Haves.” Now, he’s out with another Earthling single — a positively ripping, arena-worthy rock anthem “Brother The Cloud.”

Earthling will have some exciting guests, including Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer. Meanwhile, Vedder’s band the Earthlings, who made their live debut at Vedder’s Ohana Festival last September, features Chad Smith on drums, Josh Klinghoffer (keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist), Chris Chaney on bass, Glen Hansard (guitarist/vocalist), and Watt on guitar.

Vedder and the Earthlings are also about to hit the road for the Earthlings Tour, kicking off in February. Tour dates are below. Listen to “Brother The Cloud.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Invincible”

02 “Power Of Right”

03 “Long Way”

04 “Brother The Cloud”

05 “Fallout Today”

06 “The Dark”

07 “The Haves”

08 “Good And Evil”

09 “Rose Of Jericho”

10 “Try”

11 “Picture” Feat. Elton John

12 “Mrs. Mills”

13 “On My Way”

TOURDATES:

02/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/06 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC

02/09 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

02/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

Earthling is out 2/11 on Seattle Surf/Republic.