Eddie Vedder – “Brother The Cloud”

New Music January 14, 2022 12:07 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Eddie Vedder – “Brother The Cloud”

New Music January 14, 2022 12:07 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last November, Pearl Jam great Eddie Vedder announced a solo project titled Earthling, his first solo outing since 2011’s Ukulele Songs. Vedder’s already shared the early single “Long Way” and its follow-up, “The Haves.” Now, he’s out with another Earthling single — a positively ripping, arena-worthy rock anthem “Brother The Cloud.”

Earthling will have some exciting guests, including Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer. Meanwhile, Vedder’s band the Earthlings, who made their live debut at Vedder’s Ohana Festival last September, features Chad Smith on drums, Josh Klinghoffer (keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist), Chris Chaney on bass, Glen Hansard (guitarist/vocalist), and Watt on guitar.

Vedder and the Earthlings are also about to hit the road for the Earthlings Tour, kicking off in February. Tour dates are below. Listen to “Brother The Cloud.”

TRACKLIST:
01 “Invincible”
02 “Power Of Right”
03 “Long Way”
04 “Brother The Cloud”
05 “Fallout Today”
06 “The Dark”
07 “The Haves”
08 “Good And Evil”
09 “Rose Of Jericho”
10 “Try”
11 “Picture” Feat. Elton John
12 “Mrs. Mills”
13 “On My Way”

TOURDATES:
02/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
02/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
02/06 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC
02/09 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
02/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

Earthling is out 2/11 on Seattle Surf/Republic.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    2 hours ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    4 days ago

    26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

    21 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest