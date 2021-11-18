Eddie Vedder – “The Haves”

These days, Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder is keeping himself plenty busy. A couple of months ago, Vedder, with and without Pearl Jam, headlined all three days of his own Ohana Festival. Vedder also contributed a bunch of songs to the soundtrack of Sean Penn’s film Flag Day, including an R.E.M. cover. (The same soundtrack also featured the on-record debut of Vedder’s daughter Olivia.) Vedder has done some big collaborations, too — with Elton John on a song from John’s The Lockdown Sessions and with Tom Morello and Bruce Springsteen on a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell.” Now, finally, Eddie Vedder has a solo album of his own to announce.

Vedder hasn’t released a solo album since Ukulele Songs in 2011, but next year, he’ll return with the grander-scale LP Earthling. Vedder recorded the entire album with Andrew Watt, the Post Malone/Justin Bieber collaborator who recently won the Grammy for Producer Of The Year. We knew this album was coming, and Vedder already shared the early single “Long Way,” but now we have the details and another new single.

Earthling is coming early next year, and Vedder has just shared “The Haves,” the second single from the LP. “The Haves” is a searching, heartfelt ballad about personal connection, and it addresses the increasing divide between rich and poor in an almost offhand way. It’s a little weird to hear Vedder singing over that ultra-clean Andrew Watt-style production, but the song really gives his voice a workout. He hits some truly pristine high notes in there. Check it out below.

Earthling is out 2/11 on Seattle Surf/Republic.