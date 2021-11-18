Eddie Vedder – “The Haves”

New Music November 18, 2021 10:12 AM By Tom Breihan

Eddie Vedder – “The Haves”

New Music November 18, 2021 10:12 AM By Tom Breihan

These days, Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder is keeping himself plenty busy. A couple of months ago, Vedder, with and without Pearl Jam, headlined all three days of his own Ohana Festival. Vedder also contributed a bunch of songs to the soundtrack of Sean Penn’s film Flag Day, including an R.E.M. cover. (The same soundtrack also featured the on-record debut of Vedder’s daughter Olivia.) Vedder has done some big collaborations, too — with Elton John on a song from John’s The Lockdown Sessions and with Tom Morello and Bruce Springsteen on a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell.” Now, finally, Eddie Vedder has a solo album of his own to announce.

Vedder hasn’t released a solo album since Ukulele Songs in 2011, but next year, he’ll return with the grander-scale LP Earthling. Vedder recorded the entire album with Andrew Watt, the Post Malone/Justin Bieber collaborator who recently won the Grammy for Producer Of The Year. We knew this album was coming, and Vedder already shared the early single “Long Way,” but now we have the details and another new single.

Earthling is coming early next year, and Vedder has just shared “The Haves,” the second single from the LP. “The Haves” is a searching, heartfelt ballad about personal connection, and it addresses the increasing divide between rich and poor in an almost offhand way. It’s a little weird to hear Vedder singing over that ultra-clean Andrew Watt-style production, but the song really gives his voice a workout. He hits some truly pristine high notes in there. Check it out below.

Earthling is out 2/11 on Seattle Surf/Republic.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    3 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    3 days ago

    Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”

    2 days ago

    The Who’s Roger Daltrey Likens The Rolling Stones To A “Mediocre Pub Band”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest