Sir Elton John didn’t intend to record a new album during the pandemic, but it ended up happening anyway. John recorded remote collaborations with a number of different artists, and he’s now compiled those collabs into his new LP The Lockdown Sessions. The new album shows John working with artists from across the spectrum, sometimes in a supporting role, and truly showing his range. John has said that the album reminds him of his days working as a session musician in the late ’60s: “Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

One of the tracks from The Lockdown Sessions is “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” with Dua Lipa. When that song reached #32 on the Billboard Hot 100, 50 years after John made his debut with “Your Song,” that gave him the longest span of top-40 hits in chart history. Other Lockdown Sessions tracks also came out before John announced the album, including his songs with Rina Sawayama, Years & Years, and Lil Nas X. Since then, John has also shared the songs that he made with Gorillaz and 6LACK, Charlie Puth, and Stevie Wonder.

Now that The Lockdown Sessions is here, we also get to hear the songs that Elton John made with Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and Brandi Carlile, among others. Stream the album below.

The Lockdown Sessions is out now on Interscope.