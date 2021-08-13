Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Dua Lipa and Elton John have teamed up for a new collaboration called “Cold Heart,” which was remixed by the Australian producer trio PNAU. The track takes John’s ’80s hit “Sacrifice” and his classic “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)” and mashes them up, with John and Lipa dueting and singing some verses. “I’m fizzing with excitment!!!! @eltonjohn i love you and i’m so happy this is finally coming out into the world,” Lipa wrote when announcing the track earlier this week. John responded: “Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together.”

The pair previously teamed up earlier this year to sing “Bennie And The Jets” and “Love Again” together at an Oscars watch party. John also took part in last year’s Studio 2054 livestream from her Club Future Nostalgia remix album. PNAU previously worked with John on the 2012 remix album Good Morning To The Night, which sampled a bunch of his early hits.

Listen to “Cold Heart” below.