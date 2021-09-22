Elton John & Charlie Puth – “After All”

New Music September 22, 2021 12:04 PM By James Rettig

Elton John & Charlie Puth – “After All”

New Music September 22, 2021 12:04 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Elton John announced a new album called The Lockdown Sessions, which features a bunch of collaborations with high-profile names, some of which have already been released (Dua Lipa, Rina Sawayama, Years & Years, most recently Lil Nas X) and many of which have not (Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, etc.). Today, John is sharing his team-up with Charlie Puth, “After All.”

In an interview with Apple Music, John talked about how he met Puth in a restaurant, which led to their collab:

I was in L.A. in March 2020. I’d just got back from Australia where we’d done our last show on the farewell tour. We haven’t done one since. I was in a restaurant in Los Angeles and someone said, “Charlie Puth’s here.” And he came up and we sat down and I’d never met him. I’ve been a big fan. And I interviewed him on my radio show, eventually… then we just talked music and he said, I live at so-and-so address. And it’s four doors away from where I live. So basically he said, “Well, I have a studio. If you feel like writing anything, come up.” So I had nothing else to do. So I went up to Charlie’s house one afternoon and we wrote this song, in very quick time.

He also talked about how he wrote the song melody-first:

I don’t know where it came from because I always write to lyric. So this song is one of the first songs in my whole life, where I’ve just written a melody first. There’s two tracks on the album. This one and the Stevie Wonder track were written melody first, all the way through straightaway like this one. God knows how it happened. I don’t question how it happened, but lucky enough, I was with him and he just finished it off. It was just so much fun. It was done very quickly. And then, as a result of this, the next day I went next door to my publishers, media publisher’s house and did services. And then I had two tracks. And then that started the whole kind of idea of being a session musician again, and that kicked the lockdown thing off. If anyone doesn’t like this record, blame it on Charlie and here’s his address.

Listen to “After All” below.

The Lockdown Sessions is out 10/22 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Ada Lea one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

    1 day ago

    FOX’s CGI Singing Contest Alter Ego Forges Boldly Into A Ridiculous Future

    23 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest