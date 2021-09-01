Lil Nas X is releasing his full-length debut album, Montero, in a couple weeks. We’ve heard the controversy-courting (and chart-topping) “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and the Jack Harlow-featuring “Industry Baby” from it already. Over the last few weeks, Lil Nas X has been slowly revealing more and more details about the album — last week we got an album trailer, a few days ago we got the album cover (see above), and today we’re getting the album’s tracklist and additional featured guests.

Those guests include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, and Elton John. (The John collab, “One Of Me,” is also included on John’s just-announced Lockdown Sessions album.) Check out the tracklist below.

01 “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

02 “Dead Right Now”

03 “Industry Baby” (Feat. Jack Harlow)

04 “That’s What I Want”

05 “The Art Of Realization”

06 “Scoop” (Feat. Doja Cat)

07 “One Of Me” (Feat. Elton John)

08 “Lost In The Citadel”

09 “Dolla Sign Slime” (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

10 “Tales Of Dominica”

11 “Sun Goes Down”

12 “Void”

13 “Don’t Want It”

14 “Life After Salem”

15 “Am I Dreaming” (Feat. Miley Cyrus)

Montero is out 9/17 via Columbia.