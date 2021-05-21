Lil Nas X – “Sun Goes Down”

Lil Nas X caused quite the stir with the release of his last single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” with its Satan-twerking music video and accompanying lawsuit-attracting shoes. Today, he’s releasing another new single, “Sun Goes Down,” and in true calculated pop star fashion — Lil Nas X certainly knows the tropes! — it’s more down-to-earth and personal in nature.

“In the ‘sun goes down’ video I go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore,” he explained in a series of tweets. “I try my best to uplift him … This one is really special to me.”

Lil Nas X is the musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he’ll presumably perform “Montero” and this new track. Watch and listen below.

Here’s his SNL promo: