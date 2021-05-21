Lil Nas X – “Sun Goes Down”

New Music May 21, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Lil Nas X – “Sun Goes Down”

New Music May 21, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Lil Nas X caused quite the stir with the release of his last single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” with its Satan-twerking music video and accompanying lawsuit-attracting shoes. Today, he’s releasing another new single, “Sun Goes Down,” and in true calculated pop star fashion — Lil Nas X certainly knows the tropes! — it’s more down-to-earth and personal in nature.

“In the ‘sun goes down’ video I go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore,” he explained in a series of tweets. “I try my best to uplift him … This one is really special to me.”

Lil Nas X is the musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he’ll presumably perform “Montero” and this new track. Watch and listen below.

Here’s his SNL promo:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    4 days ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    4 days ago

    Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

    3 days ago

    Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

    22 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest