Lil Nas X Announces Debut Album Montero, Shares Trailer, & Inspires Ubiquitous “Nah He Tweakin” Instagram Comments

News August 26, 2021 9:02 AM By Tom Breihan

Lil Nas X has an Album Of The Year Grammy nomination, but he does not yet have an album. Two years ago, following the wild and unprecedented success of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X released his debut EP 7, and that’s what got him his nomination. Since then, he’s been working hard on an actual debut album, and that album, entitled Montero, is set to arrive on September 17.

The new LP will presumably feature the recent hits “Montero (Call My By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” and the new trailer features a minute-long clip of an as-yet-untitled new song that, like other Lil Nas X tracks, doesn’t really fit into any particular genre. The song features a propulsive acoustic guitar, dance-music synth ripples, and a big pop chorus, with nothing that could really be described as rap. Sounds pretty good! The trailer picks up where the “Industry Baby” video left off, with Lil Nas X escaping prison and going on the run before being sucked into some kind of magical digital vortex. Here it is:

In other Lil Nas X news, the young artist has once again trolled himself into total virality. Tony Hawk recently teamed up with the water company Liquid Death to release a limited-edition skateboard deck that’s painted using his actual blood. This strategy looks a little familiar. In March, Lil Nas X teamed up with art collective MSCHF for “Satan Shoes,” which also featured a drop of human blood in their paint. This led Nike to sue Lil Nas X, who has since settled. Yesterday, Lil Nas X tweeted, “now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1430544989071626251

Then, as Hypebeast reports, Lil Nas X responded to an Instagram post about those Tony Hawk decks. The Instagram account RapTV posted the news about Hawk selling those decks and ended its post by asking, “Y’all rockin with it!?” In that post’s comments, Lil Nas X wrote, “nah he tweakin.” This led to many, many other people commenting “nah he tweakin” on a ton of different Instagram accounts, including our own. Instagram itself admitted confusion over that one.

Anyway, Montero! Out 9/17!

