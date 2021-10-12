50 Years After “Your Song,” Elton John Now Claims The Longest Span Of Top 40 Hits

Elton John has had such a prolific music career that he’s had 58 total top 40 hits. Now, 50 years after “Your Song,” John’s back in the Billboard top 40 for his Dua Lipa collaboration, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” which went from 46 to 32 this week, according to Billboard.

It’s also John’s first return to the top 40 since his 1999 hit with LeAnn Rimes, “Written In The Stars.” Plus, this is a really significant charts achievement for the piano-pop icon. With “Cold Heart,” John has the longest span of top 40 Hot 100 appearances, surpassing Michael Jackson, who had stretched hits out from “Ben” in 1971 to his posthumous feature on Drake’s 2018 song “Don’t Matter To Me.”

“A lot of it is, of course, due to Dua Lipa’s popularity and the brilliant PNAU remix, but I feel very, very content and happy that I’m relevant,” John recently said of “Cold Heart”‘s popularity. “I’ve always tried to be relevant. I think a lot of that is due to my [Apple Music] show [‘Rocket Hour’]. My object when I do that is to play new music by new artists. I’ve come into contact with them, promote[d] them and become friends.”