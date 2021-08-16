Last month, the troubled movie star Sean Penn’s new movie Flag Day had its premiere at Cannes, where it reportedly didn’t get booed. Penn directed Flag Day, and he stars in the small-scale crime drama alongside his daughter Dylan. It looks like Penn called in some serious favors for the soundtrack, which features Cat Power, Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, and the on-record debut of Olivia Vedder. (Don’t call her daughter.)

The Flag Day soundtrack features four new songs from Cat Power, one of which is a cover of the Icelandic folk musician KK’s 2011 track “I Think Of Angels.” It also features Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder covering R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People classic “Drive,” and it’s got eight songs co-written by the team of Vedder and Glen Hansard, the former member of the Frames and the Swell Season who won a Best Original Song Oscar for “Falling Slowly” from Once. Most of those songs are Hansard/Vedder duets, but some of them also feature Eddie’s 17-year-old daughter Olivia, who’s never sung on a record before.

Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder wrote “My Father’s Daughter,” the lead single from the soundtrack, and it’s sung entirely by Olivia Vedder. It’s a soft, downbeat ballad, and Olivia’s got a nice voice. In a press release, Penn says, “After this flood of gorgeous songs from Cat Power, Glen Hansard, and Eddie Vedder, we were just about to do a final mix on the film when Ed sent me Olivia singing ‘My Father’s Daughter.’ It became just the perfect cherry on top of the sundae.” Below, listen to “My Father’s Daughter” and check out the tracklist for the soundtrack album.

TRACKLIST:

01 Olivia Vedder – “My Father’s Daughter”

02 Glen Hansard & Eddie Vedder – “Flag Day”

03 Cat Power – “I Think Of Angels” (KK cover)

04 Glen Hansard & Eddie Vedder – “Tender Mercies”

05 Glen Hansard & Eddie Vedder – “Rather Be Home”

06 Cat Power – “I Am A Map”

07 Glen Hansard – “As You Did Before”

08 Olivia Vedder, Glen Hansard, & Eddie Vedder – “There’s A Girl”

09 Glen Hansard & Eddie Vedder – “I’ll Be Waiting”

10 Cat Power – “I Will Follow”

11 Glen Hansard & Eddie Vedder – “Wave”

12 Eddie Vedder – “Drive” (R.E.M. cover)

13 Cat Power – “Dream”

The Flag Day soundtrack is out 8/20 on Republic.