Kacey Musgraves Calls Out Ted Cruz Onstage At ACL

Kate Green/Getty Images

News October 10, 2022 4:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Kacey Musgraves Calls Out Ted Cruz Onstage At ACL

Kate Green/Getty Images

News October 10, 2022 4:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Kacey Musgraves performed in her home state of Texas on Sunday night at Austin City Limits, and during her set she had some words for Senator Ted Cruz. While doing her Golden Hour track “High Horse,” after singing the line, “Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz/ Every time they open up their mouth,” she took a pause and added: “Ted Cruz … I said what I said.”

Last year, Musgraves sold t-shirts for charity that read “Cruzin’ For A Bruzin'” after the Senator went on vacation while Texas experienced a devastating winter storm.

Later on during her ACL show, Musgraves also said: “F the Supreme Court honestly. We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other… There is a light, I promise.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”

2 days ago 0

Kanye West Blocked On Twitter And Instagram After-Semitic Posts

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me”

4 days ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

9 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Ja Rule’s “Always On Time” (Feat. Ashanti)

15 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest