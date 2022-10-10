Kacey Musgraves Calls Out Ted Cruz Onstage At ACL

Kacey Musgraves performed in her home state of Texas on Sunday night at Austin City Limits, and during her set she had some words for Senator Ted Cruz. While doing her Golden Hour track “High Horse,” after singing the line, “Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz/ Every time they open up their mouth,” she took a pause and added: “Ted Cruz … I said what I said.”

Last year, Musgraves sold t-shirts for charity that read “Cruzin’ For A Bruzin'” after the Senator went on vacation while Texas experienced a devastating winter storm.

Later on during her ACL show, Musgraves also said: “F the Supreme Court honestly. We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other… There is a light, I promise.”

