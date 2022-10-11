The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

In all seriousness, this reprieve from the road has been much-needed. A month before our call, Mackenzie cut short King Gizzard’s jaunt through Europe and the UK due to health concerns. His whole life, he’s been suffering from Crohn’s disease, a debilitating and incurable inflammatory bowel condition. Normally he keeps the sickness under control by carefully managing his sleep, diet, and stress — not the easiest variables to control when living in transit for months at a time. This was the first time the symptoms got so intense that he needed to pull the plug on band activities and, by extension, to go public about his battle with Crohn’s.

“It’s been bad on tour before, but I think this time was a perfect storm,” he says. “Everything kind of happened all at once, and I was already doing a few different treatment kind of things, and that wasn’t working. Touring isn’t a great lifestyle for this disease. It’s actually not a great lifestyle for, like, any person in terms of health,” he says with a laugh. “It does often feel like a risk, every time you go away for a long time and you leave your healthy space and your support network and everything like that. But yeah, I just got too sick. It was just brutal, and I was kinda going downhill. And this was over the course of a fairly long amount of time. So I just had to make that call, which absolutely sucks. Really, really tough to make.”

Despite living with a chronic illness, Mackenzie is not accustomed to pressing pause. This is the guy whose band released five albums in 2017 alone — and who personally raced to finish the last of them over December’s final days to meet his own self-imposed deadline. In addition to the prolific studio output, King Gizzard tours so extensively that a 2019 study by the Institute Of Contemporary Music Performance ranked them among the hardest working bands in the world. Even when he was planted in Melbourne due to a global pandemic and the birth of his daughter, Mackenzie kept relentlessly creating, and the constant flow of new releases did not cease. Now the band is one-upping the five-albums-in-one-year stunt with three in a month — just half a year after releasing their first double-LP.

April’s two-disc behemoth Omnium Gatherum eschewed the kinds of creative parameters that tend to guide King Gizzard albums; the entire premise was that it documented the band convening after lockdown to triumphantly rock out as a unit once again. But that album’s stunning 18-minute opener proved to be the seed for a whole new conceptual exercise. Inspired by krautrock pioneers Can, Gizzard recorded an extended jam of “The Dripping Tap” — a kosmische rave-up punctuated by soulful outbursts worthy of Hall & Oates — and edited the best parts together into a thrilling, dynamic composition, essentially writing the song after they’d recorded it. “It was actually quite an inspiring process doing that,” Mackenzie says. “And then we thought, ‘We should make a whole record like this.’ And I think we kind of took it a step further in a lot of ways.”

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/ice-death-planets-lungs-mushrooms-and-lava">Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

King Gizz spent a week in the studio improvising in a different key and tempo each day. The resulting album, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, dropped last Friday, Oct. 7 — a month after that initial announcement and my ensuing chat with Mackenzie. It finds Gizzard leaning into the funky and percussive psychedelia popularized by Can and their 1970s German contemporaries, but not without detours into reggae (opener “Mycelium”) and Sabbath-worthy crunch (the climax of recent single “Iron Lung”). Known as Ice Death for short, it’s billed as the most collaborative King Gizzard album to date, including the lyrics, which feature contributions from everyone except drummer Michael Cavanagh. “With ‘The Dripping Tap,’ there was a song there before we started. We had a quote-unquote song,” Mackenzie says. “Whereas these ones, all we went in with was a tempo, a key signature, and a title. There was nothing else — no riffs, no melodies, nothing like that. We just went in there and picked up instruments and said, ‘Let’s go.'”

The second new LP of October — released today, just four days after Ice Death — also builds off of recent King Gizzard activity. Laminated Denim is a sequel to (and an anagram of) Made In Timeland, a vinyl-only release that came out in March. Timeland was initially designed as intermission music for marathon King Gizzard shows. They decided in advance that each of the project’s two songs would be 15 minutes long and set to a 60 bpm metronomic pulse that mimicked a ticking clock, and then they wrote within those constraints. The result was a pair of zonked, shapeshifting instrumentals that included several forays into EDM and felt more like the work of an experimental producer than a festival-slaying rock band. It was not your average King Gizzard record, if “your average King Gizzard record” is even something that exists.

Laminated Denim is King Gizzard’s attempt at a more collaborative iteration of the Timeland concept, a pair of motorik jams that feel more like cousins to the Ice Death sessions than an outgrowth of Timeland. This time the tempo is ramped up to 120 bpm, giving both songs a speeding-down-the-Autobahn urgency while still snapping into the ticking-clock framework. Mackenzie says the two tracks, “The Land Before Timeland” and “Hypertension,” are among his favorite King Gizzard songs ever. “Sometimes the boundaries you set for yourself kind of force you into a creative place that you wouldn’t have usually gone to or been comfortable with,” he adds.

The last new Gizzard album of the month, Oct. 28’s Changes, has been cooking for half a decade, and Mackenzie swears they needed every minute of that stretch to get the music right. “It was originally going to be the fifth album that we made in 2017,” he says. “We had it locked in to be the fifth record. And we recorded what we thought was going to be the album in 2017. It just wasn’t fully realized at that time. We didn’t have the musical vocabulary to actually complete this idea.” And what idea is that? “We’re kind of flicking between key like every chord change on every song,” Mackenzie explains. “It’s these two keys, and they shouldn’t be in tune with each other, basically. We’re sort of flicking between them the whole time.”

As originally conceived, Changes was going to be one long song, which ultimately became “Change,” a 13-minute odyssey touching on kaleidoscopic ’60s pop, color-splattered prog-rock fireworks, and floaty, keyboard-driven retro R&B. But that main composition kept spinning off smaller self-contained ideas. Per Mackenzie, “‘Change’ is the genesis of the whole record. And then ‘Hate Dancin’ is built out of one of the chord progressions from ‘Change.’ And then ‘Astroturf’ is built out of one of the chord progressions in ‘Change’ as well. And so is ‘Short Change,’ the last song. Every song on the album is built out of a section of ‘Change.’ So yeah, it’s funny how it worked like that. ‘Change’ is this sort of big monster, [this] genesis of little ideas, and the shorter songs on the album are like its children that it gave birth to over five years.”