Last we heard from indie standard-bearers Local Natives was in June when the band shared a double A-side single, “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” They also wrapped a North American summer tour and are planning a future run of dates. In the meantime, Local Natives are sharing a gorgeous, shimmering one-off single called “Just Before The Morning,” which they recorded at three different LA studios: Valentine Recording Studio, 64Sound, and Sargent Recorders.

“‘Just Before The Morning’ came from a burst of creativity after we finally reconnected in the studio,” the band said. “The song explores the cyclical nature of life and the many ways in which we begin again.” (The last album we got from them was 2019’s Violet Street, so maybe this marks the launch of a new chapter — time will tell.)

Listen to “Just Before The Morning” below.

“Just Before The Morning” is out now.