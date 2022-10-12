Local Natives – “Just Before The Morning”

Zac Farro

New Music October 12, 2022 11:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Local Natives – “Just Before The Morning”

Zac Farro

New Music October 12, 2022 11:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last we heard from indie standard-bearers Local Natives was in June when the band shared a double A-side single, “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” They also wrapped a North American summer tour and are planning a future run of dates. In the meantime, Local Natives are sharing a gorgeous, shimmering one-off single called “Just Before The Morning,” which they recorded at three different LA studios: Valentine Recording Studio, 64Sound, and Sargent Recorders.

“‘Just Before The Morning’ came from a burst of creativity after we finally reconnected in the studio,” the band said. “The song explores the cyclical nature of life and the many ways in which we begin again.” (The last album we got from them was 2019’s Violet Street, so maybe this marks the launch of a new chapter — time will tell.)

Listen to “Just Before The Morning” below.

“Just Before The Morning” is out now.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

1 day ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

2 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

1 day ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

1 day ago 0

Jack Antonoff Responds To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Posts: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest