Los Angeles indie-rock staples Local Natives haven’t released anything since 2020’s Sour Lemon EP, which followed 2019’s full-length Violet Street. Well, today Local Natives are back with a double A-side single, “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass,” plus a crop of 2022 tour dates, kicking off with sets at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival and Lollapalooza.

Of “Hourglass,” the band says: “It explores the difficulty of feeling divided and isolated from the people we love while knowing the time we have with them is finite, and contains some of our favorite LN lyrics:

What I know now I didn’t then /

I know you wish I could forget

We’re drawing lines in the sand /

inside an hourglass

They continue: “This music got us through some really difficult times and reminded us how much joy we get out of playing music together. We couldn’t be more excited to share these songs and play them live on our first tour in two years!”

Listen to “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/03 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

08/04 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

08/05-07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

08/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

08/13 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival

08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

08/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

08/22 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

08/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

08/26 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues