Local Natives – “Desert Snow” & “Hourglass”
Los Angeles indie-rock staples Local Natives haven’t released anything since 2020’s Sour Lemon EP, which followed 2019’s full-length Violet Street. Well, today Local Natives are back with a double A-side single, “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass,” plus a crop of 2022 tour dates, kicking off with sets at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival and Lollapalooza.
Of “Hourglass,” the band says: “It explores the difficulty of feeling divided and isolated from the people we love while knowing the time we have with them is finite, and contains some of our favorite LN lyrics:
What I know now I didn’t then /
I know you wish I could forget
We’re drawing lines in the sand /
inside an hourglass
They continue: “This music got us through some really difficult times and reminded us how much joy we get out of playing music together. We couldn’t be more excited to share these songs and play them live on our first tour in two years!”
Listen to “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass” below.
TOUR DATES:
07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/03 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
08/04 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
08/05-07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
08/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08/13 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival
08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
08/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham
08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
08/22 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
08/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/26 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues