Weyes Blood – “Grapevine”

Neil Krug

New Music October 11, 2022 8:14 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Weyes Blood – “Grapevine”

Neil Krug

New Music October 11, 2022 8:14 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Next month, Weyes Blood will release the new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Natalie Mering has said that the new LP is the second album in a “special trilogy” that started with her last one, 2019’s Titanic Rising. Mering produced And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, and it features contributions from Daniel Lopatin, Meg Duffy, and Mary Lattimore. We’ve already posted “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” the album’s first single. Today, she’s released “Grapevine,” the second.

“Grapevine” is a lush, swirling folk-rock song — a slow build that sounds pretty majestic even as it begins its climb. Mering, her voice clear and resonant, sings about mourning the end of a relationship and about a man who “has the power to take his love away.” The song’s arrangement surrounds Mering’s voice with acoustic guitars, synths, bells, mellotrons, strings, and expertly recorded in-the-pocket drums. Great song! Listen below.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out 11/18 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”

3 days ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

23 hours ago 0

Kanye West Blocked On Twitter And Instagram After-Semitic Posts

3 days ago 0

Jack Antonoff Responds To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Posts: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

22 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest