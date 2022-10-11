“Chaise Longue” should be all played out by now. The Band To Watch Wet Leg released their debut single way the hell back in June of 2021, and it’s been a long time since we’ve seen an indie rock band blow up on the strength of a single song like that. “Chaise Longue” might not be an actual hit out in the world, but in the indie rock universe, it’s a fucking smash. It’s Wet Leg’s “Deceptacon,” their “Take Me Out,” their “Young Folks.” It’ll probably show up on teen-movie soundtracks 20 years from now.

Back when Wet Leg played “Chaise Longue” on Seth Meyers in December, it was a fun, exciting breakout moment. Since then, Wet Leg have played a bunch of other TV shows, released and a pretty-great debut album, and now they’re touring American arenas, opening for Florence + The Machine. Last night, the band served as musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They’ve now got a bunch of songs that they could’ve played, but no. They just ran back “Chaise Longue” again. And guess what? That shit rocked.

“Chaise Longue” doesn’t have that shock-of-the-new appeal anymore, but it’s still catchy and silly and wiry and energetic, and Wet Leg still look like they have a blast whenever they play it. If they’re playing that song every night and they’re not sick of it, why should we be sick of it? “Chaise Longue” rules, and even if you’ve seen a bunch of videos of them playing the song, you should do it again anyway. You can do that below.

Wet Leg is out now on Domino. At this point, late-night audiences must be the only ones who don’t join in on the “excuse me” bit.