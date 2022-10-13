We would all love for the pandemic to be completely over, but it’s still making life difficult for touring musicians. Earlier this year, the Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn released his solo album A Legacy Of Rentals, and he was supposed to spend this month touring the eastern half of the US with his band the Uptown Controllers. Yesterday, though, Finn announced on Twitter that a band member had tested positive for COVID and that he had to cancel all of his October dates as a result: “We don’t feel that making quick and hectic adjustments to the band lineup will allow us to bring the show we want to play for you, so we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this portion of the tour.”

Announcement regarding our October Craig Finn and the Uptown Controllers shows pic.twitter.com/n2bKWKfFAE — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) October 12, 2022

Craig Finn and his band are still planning to tour the West Coast next month. Last night, thanks to Brooklyn musician Joe Russo stepping in at the last minute, Finn and his band were also able to serve as musical guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Seth Meyers is a longtime friend and admirer of Craig Finn, and he books Finn on the show whenever possible, either solo or with the Hold Steady. On last night’s show, Finn and the band played “The Amarillo Kid,” an awesomely detailed story-song from A Legacy Of Rentals. If you’ve been to enough Hold Steady shows, it’s a trip to see Craig Finn wearing a suit and orating over jazzy saxophones. It’s also cool as hell. Watch the performance below.

Speaking of the Hold Steady, the band is raising funds right now for tour manager Dave Burton, who suffered a stroke while working with another band in Lexington, Kentucky last month. Last week, the Hold Steady released recordings of three different live shows, recorded earlier this year in Nashville, Denver, and Toronto. You can pay what you want for all three of those live albums, and the money all goes straight to Dave Burton’s recovery. (You can also donate directly to Burton’s recovery fund here.) Those albums are all available at Bandcamp.

A Legacy Of Rentals is out now on Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Craig Finn here.