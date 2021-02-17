We’ve Got A File On You: Craig Finn

The Hold Steady Performing At A Party On Billions (2018)

You performed as yourselves in this instance.

FINN: That is a show I watch. Brian Koppelman was a fan and became a friend. He’s one of the creators of the show. He was like “You know, someone at that age who is a professional dude might be into the Hold Steady” and I think he was right. Basically the storyline was [the character] hired the Hold Steady to play at this party they were throwing to celebrate a profitable end of the year.

Once again, a little look behind the curtain with TV. It’s a lot of work — a lot of work. It was a full day. They wanted us to do two songs because they didn’t know if they’d use the end of one or the beginning of the next. They ended up pretty much using “Entitlement Crew.” Damian Lewis, the main character, introduced us. As someone who’s a fan of the show, they had positioned the different characters in the crowd of extras. We played the song a lot. By the end, the extras too were singing along because they had heard the song so many times. It kind of did look like a Hold Steady show.

The Fargo Rock City Adaptation That Never Happened (Late ’00s), The New AMC Show National Anthem (Forthcoming)

In terms of crossing over into that world, you’ve grazed up against writing for television and film. Eleven or 12 years ago, there was this news you were going to adapt Fargo Rock City. Did that fall apart?

FINN: When Tom Ruprecht asked me to work on it with him, he had licensed the book from Chuck Klosterman. There’s a term on that. We wrote a script and had a few meetings and it didn’t really get off the ground. We sent it to Chuck and he seemed to like it, he was very complimentary. I think a lot of his books had reached that place where it had been optioned but never made. We weren’t able to get it to the next level and then the option ran out.

It was Fargo Rock City, which was kind of interesting because that book doesn’t really have a narrative. But it does have this story that really attracted us. [When we were writing] it was around the time of the financial crisis. In the book, there’s this story where he can take out money that wasn’t his. And he did it all summer. So our story was about this kid who could just access money that he knew wasn’t his. In Chuck’s story, as well, the thing I found charming — you know, he’s a young guy. His tastes are so limited he can’t spend that much. He buys some CDs and basketball shoes and pizza for his friends. But this bill he racked up, it was not The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Did you get any kind of screenwriting bug from that? Because now you’ve got this new thing, an AMC show called National Anthem.

FINN: I’ve been interested in storytelling always. I’ve always had friends in that world. I have never cranked out my own screenplays or something so I guess it’s of limited interest. I always think I want to do something more. Then I think of a story and it becomes a song. I’m always sabotaging myself on the longer-form stuff. In some ways that tells me I’m a songwriter, and in some ways it tells me I’m undisciplined or something. [Laughs] I’ve tried to write longer prose, maybe a novel or something. I find it very solitary. I think the thing with screenwriting that is interesting to me is the collaboration.

I know you might not be able to say much about National Anthem yet but I’d be curious to hear more about that.

FINN: I can tell you National Anthem is a musical about a family that is downwardly mobile. While I say it’s a musical, I’d say it’s not a traditional musical in the way music’s used. And it’s set in my hometown of Minneapolis, also the hometown of Scott Z. Burns, who I’m doing it with. I met him through him being a fan of the band and he said we should do something together. That was 10 years ago. It took us probably five years to figure out what it was and then another five years to slowly develop it. Last year we spent a lot more time. And T Bone Burnett is involved on the music side, and has been super, super helpful and very cool to work with.

Since it’s a musical, do you have involvement on that side or you’re strictly a screenwriter?

FINN: No, no I write all the songs. I was in the writer’s room as well. I think I have at least one script credit.

That sounds like a massive undertaking, writing all the songs for a show. It seems like a lot of music.

FINN: It’s funny. As we get further into it I may bring in co-writers, but I will say it sounds worse than it is. It sounds harder than it is, to me. When you’re writing a record, nobody’s telling you what the songs are about. The way [the show’s] stories are developing, it’s like, “OK, this song’s definitely about this thing.” You aren’t starting from a blank page.

Covering “Head Rolls Off” For The Scott Hutchison Tribute Tiny Changes (2019)

Scott was a friend of mine before he passed. I remember how hard it hit home when I saw you perform that song at the Rough Trade tribute show, and then again on the compilation. Do you remember your impressions of him when you first met?

FINN: When he passed, I was having a hard time remembering our first meeting, in that it felt very natural to always be their friend. I traced it back to maybe at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg one time. My friend was working with them early and gave me a record and I loved it. I remember they were fans of us too, so we were kind of ships in the night. But we ended up becoming really good friends. There was this standing date, if they played New York and I was home we’d go out after, if I was in Glasgow, we’d go out after. Some spectacular — going out with Frightened Rabbit in Glasgow, that’s like some top 10 nights.

But, you know, he wrote such beautiful songs. They were sad but… I said it around the time of his death, it was definitely one of those feelings when you were in the crowd and singing these sad songs with a thousand other people, it’s acknowledgment that we all suffer, and it made you feel a little better.

What I think was crazy and cool about that show you’re talking about at Rough Trade was, there was this thing of like… keeping it together the whole show. I mean, barely. It’s the only show where I remember playing a song and hearing people sniffling in the crowd. There were open tears. And it was a grieving, like a funeral or wake should be, a grieving together element. But then we went upstairs when it was all over, and the sound man put on “The Modern Leper” and the whole crowd started singing together, and all of us, all the artists, just started bawling backstage. People I didn’t know that well, and we were just in heavy tears. I think it was one of the most moving things I’ve been a part of in a musical sense.

Vice Minnesota Music Doc (2014), Early Lifter Puller Days (’90s)

Back in 2014, you were involved in this Noisey short with Tommy Stinson and Bob Mould, talking about the Twin Cities’ musical legacy. This kind of brought me back to Lifter Puller and made me think about place in the context of your work. Obviously the Midwest is such a big part of the Hold Steady’s story and the themes you play with. But when you go back to Lifter Puller, it’s a bit more in that Midwest history. The Hold Steady were also part of this crucial moment in New York rock music. Do you feel pulled in one direction or another as a writer?

FINN: At this point, I think of myself, I guess, as an American writer. I do still play in Minneapolis, and I’ve been in New York 20-plus years. In the most cynical way, I’d be silly to choose — the most business-friendly, political way. [Laughs] You know, New York is intimidating. There’s part of it you feel like you live in the shadow of. In Minneapolis, you can be at a party and it’s like the best party in the city right now. But you don’t necessarily get invited to the Met Gala, you know? There’s a different kind of relationship to the city.

I’ve had the benefit of 20-plus years of heavy touring. I’ve seen how a lot of places are similar. There’s beer and potato chips, those are kind of the things that are different place to place. But then there’s a lot of similarities. If anything, I think I’ve become more of an American writer. But that said, especially in the solo stuff where I feel like I can be a little bit more personal or vulnerable due to the tenor of the music, I think New York has crept into the subject matter there much more. The Hold Steady tends to exist more in big wide open spaces. That’s the movie we’re trying to make.

Opening For The Replacements (2014)

You know, the saying goes “Don’t meet your heroes.” What’s opening for your heroes like?

FINN: The way that reunion went, they announced two shows: Minneapolis and New York. We were tapped to do both. In some ways — I mean, in all ways — it’s the biggest honor I’d ever received. The Replacements are going to play two shows and they’re going to choose an opener for each and the guys they’ve chosen are us. Pretty amazing. Minneapolis was probably as nervous as I’ve been for a show, just because I had a distinct feeling that everyone I knew growing up was going to be in the audience. But you know, once we got onstage and started playing it was like, “Oh we know how to do this.”

The New York show was even better. I got onstage, and I definitely didn’t plan this, but it struck me that I first heard about the Replacements while I was playing tennis with this kid and we were talking about music. I was just ending seventh grade. He said, “If you like the Ramones, you should check out the Replacements, they’re from here.” Onstage I’m playing a song and I look out like, “… This is a tennis court.” Crazy full circle. I told that story in the breakdown of “Your Little Hoodrat Friend.” I’d met Paul before there, I know Tommy a little bit. It was a tremendous honor. I don’t think there’s anything that could’ve happened that would’ve made me happier than being chosen to do those two shows.

Singing “Rosalita” Onstage With Bruce Springsteen (2007), The Hold Steady Covering “Atlantic City” (2009)

I’m going to jump to a thing that, as far as I can tell from the video, also made you very happy, which was singing “Rosalita” onstage with Bruce Springsteen. I had almost forgotten this moment with Springsteen when he was really getting reclaimed as an indie icon; that show was a tribute to him.

FINN: It was right around Boys And Girls In America, and we were kind of new to getting invited to things like that. There were really cool people there — Patti Smith, Steve Earle. We were told Bruce wouldn’t be there, but then he was kinda lurking around the soundcheck. We knew something was up. We played last. We did “Atlantic City.” The key to the story is, we talked about learning “Rosalita.” So I learned all the words. But we went with “Atlantic City.” So once we played that we come offstage and he’s standing there like, “Nice work!” Wow, OK, that’s cool. I would’ve been happy right there.

But then he brought everybody out and he’s like “Anyone know the words for ‘Rosalita’?” Tad kinda gave me a shove. I did a verse, Jesse Malin did a verse. During that musical break, [Bruce] is like “Bring it home brother!” I remember at that point being like “Craig, you are singing with Bruce Springsteen at Carnegie Hall, this is fucking nuts, but don’t think about that anymore until five minutes from now.” We got offstage and he said “Thanks for holding it down out there brother.” It was like “Yeah, uh, anytime, anytime you need me.”

The other thing I remember about that night is my girlfriend and I went to leave through the stage doors and they open and there’s this [sharp inhale of shock/anticipation] and then total deflation because there were like 300 people waiting to see Bruce walk to his car. That was a window into what this guy’s life is like. Wherever he goes there’s people trying to get a glimpse of him. I did end up meeting him later that year and having a longer chat and it was amazing, everything I wanted it to be. I will say, I will always love “Rosalita” but that moment is so special to me that I actually named my pet dog Rosalita.

You played “Atlantic City” that night and then a few years later you also covered it for this War Child compilation.

FINN: When we chose it I thought, because it was on Nebraska and the original was such a stark arrangement, there was so much room to grow. I think the thing about our version that we lean into that line, “Last night I met a friend/ I’m going to do a little favor for him.” That’s like, there’s a movie in that line alone. We got there and just started repeating it. I feel like that’s the way we Hold Steady-ified it, building up the tension there. We learned it for that night at Carnegie Hall, but for War Child the artist asked another artist, so Bruce’s people asked if it’s something we would do. I guess they liked the version at Carnegie Hall.

You’ve been asked by the Replacements and Bruce a couple times over, not a bad run.

FINN: It’s pretty good, it’s pretty good.

Brokerdealer (Early ’00s)

Brokerdealer was a transitional era, but it’s radically different than anything else you’ve done, singing over this electronic music. And in the ‘00s there was Cex and you were going to maybe do something with him that was electronic-oriented. My co-worker interviewed him in 2006 or so and he described that project as “the Postal Service for tough guys.” How do these experiments come about? Is there a reason they are more so aberrations for you and not an aesthetic you’ve returned to more?

FINN: They both came about out of the desire to have more things to write to. I like working. If someone within the Hold Steady gives me music, some idea, I will either write something to it or try my damndest to. I’m always looking for something to write to. I write my own songs, but sometimes I like the puzzle of taking something and putting words against it or on it. The Brokerdealer came out just after Lifter Puller broke up but before I came to New York. I was hanging out with this guy who had a connection to that world. He called himself Mr. Projectile. He said I should put something on this and he gave me some beats. He gave me a second round and we finished that but I was in New York and it felt like it had done its thing. I started to try and put together a band.

Cex, Rjyan Kidwell is his name. He was a friend of a friend and we became friendly. I went down to Baltimore and we were trying to do something, but I can’t remember how far it got. One idea was trying to get two of the guys from the Dismemberment Plan into it. Another thing where distance — it probably would’ve been a lot easier now but in 2004/2005, whenever that was, I was not up to trade files on a computer. I wasn’t there yet. I think in the end, I like people in the room working on something. Humans together make the music I find most interesting.

“Stuck Between Stations” (2006)

I have this other memory from that night when you got onstage with Titus Andronicus at Shea Stadium. Patrick says something like, “We’re going to play a classic song by one of the great Midwestern bands” and we’re all thinking you guys are gonna do the Replacements. The way I heard the story is that you also did not know you were about to play “Stuck Between Stations.” Now I know this is Patrick and the way he presents things, but “Stuck Between Stations” became that type of song. It lived on, and another artist can hold it up as a classic; there’s something that feels like it’s an early mission statement for the Hold Steady. Do you know when you have one of those songs in your back pocket?

FINN: You don’t know how it’s going to be received exactly, but I remember being particularly proud of that one when we wrote it. [Laughs] The night you mentioned at Shea Stadium is funny, because you described what was supposed to happen and what would’ve happened had a well-meaning person not came up to me during their show and said, “Oh my God, I’m so psyched you’re here, I work here and they’ve been working on your song all afternoon.” I was like, “… They have?” Someone kinda blew the surprise. I was like, “Oh, I better be ready.”

“Stuck Between Stations,” one thing I think it’s got going for it is it’s almost as if you made a greatest hits of the Hold Steady in one song. It’s got depression, it’s got suicide, it’s got art, it’s got a literary reference or two. It’s got a big noticeable riff but it also goes all the way down to the piano on the bridge. If you showed an alien what a Hold Steady song is, it’s that. It does speak to this idea of elation vs. depression, partying vs. the hangover, that has been part of the whole thing, always. In some ways, I think it’s a distilled essence of that.

If there’s a hit in the Hold Steady catalog, it’s probably that. But that being said it’s never going to be my “Radio Free Europe” or “Mr. Jones” or whatever. Every time it comes up on the setlist, I’m pretty excited to play it again. The intro is thus that the crowd kind of explodes when it kicks in. It’s still one I’m really proud of.

Like you said earlier, the new record is a Hold Steady record. There are some songs that very different, and there are some that get closer to that quintessential vibe. I know that’s how I felt when “Entitlement Crew” came out a couple years ago, too. Is there one on the new record that plays in that same zone for you?

FINN: It’s funny you mentioned “Entitlement Crew,” that’s a top Hold Steady song now even though it’s newer. I don’t know, I would say “Family Farm” in some ways has that driving Tad riff and Franz’s scene-change break. I think we got somewhere a little different this time though. There’s certainly no “whoa-oh-ohs.” That’s the thing I find difficult to discuss about it, because I do think it’s a Hold Steady album that Hold Steady fans are going to react very positively to, I hope, but I can’t say it has exactly that “Constructive Summer” or “Stuck Between Stations.” I think it does have songs that people will be yelling at each other’s faces all the same.

It’s daunting for me to think about how far back some of these Hold Steady songs go now. When you keep returning to this world — these topics and sorts of characters, finding new ways to approach them or refine them — but then you also have to deal with someone like me asking you about “Stuck Between Stations,” does it all feel like a continuum? Or do you feel removed from those days?

FINN: It’s growth. I feel like it’s part of it. I mean, you’d hope that a 50-year-old would say a different thing than a 30-year-old. You hope to learn. The characters I’m interested in now, for instance, are older. I made a joke to a friend who’s a writer: I think I used to be interested in the guy who couldn’t stop partying but maybe now I’m interested in the guy’s grandma who keeps giving him $200 every day. That’s the fucking story right there, that’s the crazy human story. Not the guy getting fucked up, which is a story that’s already been told by me and other people. But what about the grandma who’s giving him $200 every day?

To me, you find different things to train the lens on. Someone on social media was saying if they had advice to a younger person they’d say get your chemicals right in your twenties because it’s going to start becoming a problem in your thirties if you don’t. I was like, “That was probably true advice.” As a writer, my relationship to this stuff has become a lot less about the party and a lot more about the mental health. I think that’s where this record gets to.