After a couple months of teasing, this week Blink-182 announced Tom DeLonge had rejoined the band — reassembling the classic lineup of DeLonge on guitar and vocals, Mark Hoppus on bass and vocals, and Travis Barker on drums for the first time since 2015 — and that they have a new album and a massive world tour in the works. Today, we get our first preview of that new LP in the form of lead single “Edging,” which also has a music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.

Opening with sharp, flanging drums, “Edging” gives the first verse to DeLonge, which, given his return, feels especially triumphant. “Get the rope! Get the rope!” he and Hoppus shout back and forth. “There’s a special place in hell/ That my friends and I know well,” Hoppus offers on the bridge. In all, “Edging” is fun, flippant, and satisfying as hell.

Listen below, and look out for the video, coming soon.