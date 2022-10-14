Blink-182 – “Edging”

New Music October 14, 2022 12:03 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Blink-182 – “Edging”

New Music October 14, 2022 12:03 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

After a couple months of teasing, this week Blink-182 announced Tom DeLonge had rejoined the band — reassembling the classic lineup of DeLonge on guitar and vocals, Mark Hoppus on bass and vocals, and Travis Barker on drums for the first time since 2015 — and that they have a new album and a massive world tour in the works. Today, we get our first preview of that new LP in the form of lead single “Edging,” which also has a music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.

Opening with sharp, flanging drums, “Edging” gives the first verse to DeLonge, which, given his return, feels especially triumphant. “Get the rope! Get the rope!” he and Hoppus shout back and forth. “There’s a special place in hell/ That my friends and I know well,” Hoppus offers on the bridge. In all, “Edging” is fun, flippant, and satisfying as hell.

Listen below, and look out for the video, coming soon.

Related

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

20 hours ago 0

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

3 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

3 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wild Pink ILYSM

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest