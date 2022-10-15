Watch Algernon Cadwallader Reunite For First Show In 10 Years

Watch Algernon Cadwallader Reunite For First Show In 10 Years

Back in June, Philly emo revivalists Algernon Cadwallader announced that they were reuniting. Forming in 2005 and breaking up in 2012, Algernon Cadwallader laid out a fall tour that would take them all across North America — the band’s first live shows in a decade. Said reunion tour kicked off last night in Pittsburgh at Spirit Hall, where they played “Spit Fountain” from their 2018 self-titled rarities album, plus songs from both 2008’s Some Kind Of Cadwallader and 2011’s Parrot Files. Watch some fan-shot footage below.

