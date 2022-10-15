Back in June, Philly emo revivalists Algernon Cadwallader announced that they were reuniting. Forming in 2005 and breaking up in 2012, Algernon Cadwallader laid out a fall tour that would take them all across North America — the band’s first live shows in a decade. Said reunion tour kicked off last night in Pittsburgh at Spirit Hall, where they played “Spit Fountain” from their 2018 self-titled rarities album, plus songs from both 2008’s Some Kind Of Cadwallader and 2011’s Parrot Files. Watch some fan-shot footage below.