Algernon Cadwallader Announce Reunion Tour

Algernon Cadwallader are reuniting. The emo revival heroes, who formed in 2005 and broke up in 2012, have announced a fall tour that will take them all across North America. It will be the band’s first shows in a decade.

In a new interview with Spin, the band’s Peter Helmis talked about their decision to get back together: “A lot of it had to do with End of Days,” he said.” It’s now or never, a lot of people feel that way about a lot of things, but … do the things you want to do. It was something that was on the table and we weren’t hashing out the details because there was no rush.”

“I’ve been reminding the rest of the band about this – we broke up after the end of our tour in August 2012 and before the year was up, people were asking us to do reunion shows,” he continued. “There was a reunion show culture then, when bands were getting together — I think Snowing did three [reunions]. I was kinda just like … nah, let’s let it sit for a while, make it a real reunion, give it 10 years. Oddly enough, by the time we play our first show again, it’s gonna be exactly on the 10-year mark. Call it a premonition.”

Tickets for the reunion tour go on sale this Friday at 10AM. Dates below:

10/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

10/15 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/16 Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/17 Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/18 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s

10/19 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

10/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/23 Boston, MA @ Royale

10/25 Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

10/27 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

10/29 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

11/10 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/11 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/12 Portland, OR @ Polaris

11/14 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11/15 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

11/20 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory