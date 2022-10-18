Phoebe Bridgers Will Play Sally In Nightmare Before Christmas London Concerts

News October 17, 2022 8:06 PM By Rachel Brodsky
On December 9 and 10, there will be a special two-night live version of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Danny Elfman, who famously voiced Jack Skellington and composed the music for the 1993 film, will return to sing as Jack Skellington alongside Ken Page as Oogie Boogie. Now, it’s been announced that Phoebe Bridgers will sing as Sally (last year, Billie Eilish voiced Sally in a similar live-to-film event). All three will be joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra as the original film plays in the background. John Mauceri is set to conduct the BBC Concert Orchestra, which will also feature Greg Proops, Randy Crenshaw, Fletcher Sheridan, and violinist Sandy Cameron.

Ticket info is available below. Also, check out a special teaser for the event.

