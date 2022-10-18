Gay Meat – “Bed Of Every”

New Music October 18, 2022 11:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky
New Music October 18, 2022 11:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky
Next week, North Carolina indie-emo standout Gay Meat (also known as Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn) will release his debut EP, Bed Of Every. In the lead-up, Kuehn has shared a couple of singles: the tongue-in-cheek “Heart Shaped Flail” and “Anne Marie.” Today, Kuehn is back with the EP’s title track — a slow-chugging electro-rock ballad that processes a dissociative episode Kuehn experienced after his mother’s death: “Do you savor sadness/ Or do you think that I am batshit?” “Bed Of Every” is sonically innovative and poignant as hell. Listen to the moving track below.

And here’s previous single “Anne Marie”:

The Bed Of Every EP is out 10/28 via Self Aware Records.

