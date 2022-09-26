Gay Meat – “Heart Shaped Flail”

After a few years releasing a handful of one-off singles, North Carolina indie-emo soloist and Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn — aka Gay Meat — has announced his debut EP, Bed Of Every, will be out next month. It’s co-produced by Brett Scott and features the power-pop lead single “Heart Shaped Flail,” which is out now. Over a kicky drum machine, layered synths, and pop-punk guitar, Kuehn carries “Heart Shaped Flail” with tongue-in-cheek lyrics like “What would Jesus do? / What the fuck should I do?” and “30 going on 19 / What does Heaven mean?” Song structure-wise, “Heart Shaped Flail” reminds me a whole lot of Diamond Rings, remember him? Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Heart Shaped Flail”
02 “Perception Shift”
03 “Anne Marie”
04 “Sweetheart”
05 “Bed Of Every”

The Bed Of Every EP is out 10/28 via Self Aware Records.

