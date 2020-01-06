Gay Meat – “One Word AK”

Gay Meat is a new solo endeavor from Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn. Today, he’s releasing his first single under the name, “One Word AK,” as he works on finishing the project’s debut album. (Full disclosure: I’m friendly with Karl, though I’ve been a fan of his music long before I knew him.) The song is itchy and anxious, as Kuehn sings about giving too much upfront and not getting enough in response. “You’re the one word answer king,” he sings. “Watch me roll on the ground/ Break my spine, hear the sound of it crack straight in half/ Under the weight of what I dream is your calf.” Listen below.

