Multi-instrumentalist and composer Colin Stetson has been on a film-scoring tear over the past few years, writing music for Hereditary (2018), the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot (2022), and Among The Stars (2022). He’s also composed the score for Mark Mylod’s upcoming film The Menu starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, and John Leguizamo, which is out next month. Today, Stetson is sharing a, uh, taste of his Menu score. It’s called “All Aboard,” and the soundtrack album will come out the same day as the film. Listen below.

The Menu is out 11/18 via Fox Searchlight. Its soundtrack will be out the same day via Milan Records.