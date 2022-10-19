Boldy James – “Drop An Album”

Boldy James – “Drop An Album”

Boldy James does not slow down. In addition to a slew of features this year, Detroit underground staple has already released full albums with producers Real Bad Man and Nicholas Craven in 2022. Today he’s back with a song on the producer Evidence’s YouTube channel. It’s called “Drop An Album,” but it’s not necessarily teasing a new LP: “Clips as round as a vinyl — don’t make me drop a album,” Boldy raps. “Shoutout to Theodore and Simon, shit, but I was Alvin.” Then again, who could be surprised if a whole Boldy x Evidence project was on the way? Hear “Drop An Album” below.

