Boldy James & Futurewave – “Flag On The Play”

In the past couple years, Detroit rapper Boldy James has teamed up for full-length projects with the Alchemist twice (for Bo Jackson and Super Tecmo Bro) and Real Bad Man twice (for Real Bad Boldy and May’s Killing Nothing). His next collaborative project is going to be with Toronto producer Futurewave — it’s called MR.TEN08 and will be out in the fall. Today, a track from that album, “Flag On The Play,” has dropped, and you can check it out below.

MR.TEN08 is out in September via Fxck Rxp.

