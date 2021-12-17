Stream Boldy James & The Alchemist’s New Album Super Tecmo Bo

New Music December 17, 2021 9:00 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Boldy James & The Alchemist’s New Album Super Tecmo Bo

New Music December 17, 2021 9:00 AM By Tom Breihan

You didn’t really think Boldy James was only going to release one album this year, did you? Last year, Boldy James, the craggy-voiced Detroit rap veteran, released four albums, and all of them were great. A few months ago, Boldy and his frequent collaborator the Alchemist teamed up on the collaborative LP Bo Jackson, and it’s one of the best rap albums of the year. Today, they’re back with another one.

It would honestly be a stretch to call the new record Super Tecmo Bo an album. As the title implies, it’s a companion to Bo Jackson. Super Tecmo Bo is relatively short, just nine songs in 26 minutes. Four of those songs already appeared on a deluxe edition of Bo Jackson, though those songs weren’t on streaming services. Where Bo Jackson was full of big-name guests, there’s only one non-Bodly rapper on Super Tecmo Bo — LA’s ICECOLDBISHOP, who has a verse on “Hot Water Tank.”

Still this is a new record of Boldy James and Alchemist tracks that you probably haven’t heard yet. That’s a very good thing. These guys make beautiful lived-in grown-man rap music, and they don’t have any throwaways. Real care went into Super Tecmo Bo, from the incredible Nintendo-nostalgia cover art on down. If you love rap music, you need it in your life. Stream it below.

Super Tecmo Bo is out now on ALC.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations” (Feat. Loleatta Holloway)

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”

    13 hours ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    3 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest