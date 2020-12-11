The year of Boldy James is wrapping up with Real Bad Boldy, the Detroit rapper’s fourth full-length of 2020. The Price Of Tea In China, Manger On McNichols, and The Versace Tape, two of which made it onto our 50 Best Albums Of 2020 list, were all collaborations with a single producer. Real Bad Boldy is a team-up with Real Bad Man, the clothing designers who also make beats, and it also features appearances from Stove God Cooks, Meyhem Lauren, Eto. This is what Boldy had to say about it in a statement:

With Real Bad Boldy, I’m talking about my life before music; before I caught this second wave that I got right now. Things that I am into, this art of hustling” Boldy commented. “I didn’t really make it in this industry as a youngin,’ I made it once I got a little older and I feel I am in my prime now. I had a life before music and that’s what I rap about. I’ve lived enough life to where it writes the music for me. I don’t have to recap, or reflect, back on it too hard because this is my real life. This isn’t me taking something I’ve seen, or been fascinated with and creating a fictional truth out of it, because I’ve seen it. I am not a “seen it” kind of guy. I am a “lived it type of guy, and this is what it sounds like when you’ve really lived it.”

Stream Real Bad Boldy below.

Real Bad Boldy is out now.