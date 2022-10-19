Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

Lana Del Rey has shared a series of video messages on Instagram announcing that her laptop, hard drives, and camcorders were stolen from her car, resulting in the loss of progress on her book and leaks of unfinished songs. In four clips on her @honeymoon IG account — really one long message chopped up into chunks — she tells the story of having her car windows smashed in while she was parked, leading to the theft of her backpack and the devices. LDR says she lost a 200-page manuscript for her upcoming book from Simon & Schuster, which she must now start over because it was not backed up. Despite remotely erasing the laptop, she’s also noticed new songs leaking.

“So I wanted to talk to you guys about something for a minute a few months ago I parked my car on Melrose Place, and I stepped away for a minute, and the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it, and inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drive,” LDR began. “And I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200 page book for Simon & Schuster, and I didn’t have back up on the cloud because we do not have any cloud access, and despite that people are still able this week to remotely access my phone, our songs and personal photos and I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come and so many safety factors and so many different levels. I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

“And if I have to start over with my book, which I do, obviously I won’t ever leave anything in the car again even if it’s just for a moment,” she continued. “But we’ve had the same issues at the house and it is a constant thing and although I’m so grateful to be able to share all of the good stuff I just also want to share that has been a challenge. And I think it’s important to say that it is a bit of a roadblock in terms of the creative process and keeping things safe and valuable and keeping me safe as well. With all of the action it’s been going on around me, my home, everywhere I go, and so I don’t even think a need for respect of some privacy would even do anything, but I do want to be honest about the fact that I do have concerns about what’s going to be out there and the two years worth of videos that we have from the family and everything we were planning on turning into a small snippet of our lives over the last couple of years and whatever else might’ve been on there — not exactly sure what’s gonna happen with it”

“But that’s just what’s been going on and with everything leaking lately I just want to bring it to light that it, it’s hard and there’s really nothing to be done because I can’t really make my devices any safer,” she added. “You know however people access them is unbeknownst to me and unavoidable unless I just completely don’t have them and no one has them, in terms of the songs. So, I’m hoping that nothing else, you know, becomes available or stolen, and this is just an off the cuff thought that I’ve had for a long time. And I don’t really like to share things that are going not to plan, but you know it’s why I’ve been private in the first place and it doesn’t really seem to have any bearing on whether or not things actually stay private. But you know even if it’s just my innermost thoughts, I accept that but just want to say that is a challenge.”

“Please don’t listen to the music, if you hear it, ’cause it’s not coming out yet,” the pop star concluded. “And in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that, so that is an update that I would obviously normally not give, but I’m worried about it, so you know now that it’s like the third time that this is happened I just wanted to address it. So that’s that, and onward and upward and we’ll see. Thanks.”

The videos are only viewable by followers of Del Rey’s account, but have been shared by a fan on YouTube: