New Music October 20, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
PONY – "French Class"
Toronto’s PONY — aka Sam Bielanski and partner/collaborator Pretty Matty — have released a smattering of dreamy singles this year following last year’s debut LP, TV Baby. “Did It Again” and “Peach” were both instantly catchy fuzz-pop gems. PONY’s latest offering, “French Class,” is similarly infectious even as it dips into a different style. Bielanski’s vocal reminds me of Kylie Minogue as she lilts over a mid-tempo drum machine and tinkling keys. “My heart breaks/ With every breath they take/ ‘Cause I know I know they’ll never be mine,” she sighs. Listen to this yearning alt-pop bop — which also has a music video — below.

