A year ago, PONY, Toronto resident Sam Bielanski’s great one-woman crunchy alt-pop project, released the debut album TV Baby, and it ruled. Earlier this summer, PONY followed that album with the one-off single “Did It Again,” and that ruled, too. Sam Bielanski also recently joined the voice cast of a new My Little Pony series, and I don’t have too much of a stake in that one, but you have to admire that kind of commitment to wordplay.

With all that said, all news involving PONY seems to be good news. So I’m happy to report that there’s a new PONY single out in the world. Bielanski and friends recently finished a tour with Fucked Up, and they’ve got a few dates with Militarie Gun coming up, so this seems like a good time for a new jam. PONY’s new song “Peach” is a revved-up, extremely catchy alt-rocker that’s driven by some big feelings. Great track. In a press release, Bielanski has this to say about the song:

I think “Peach” is probably the most vulnerable song I have ever written. After all, what’s more vulnerable than a peach? Some years ago, I found myself in a relationship with someone who initially treated me like I was so special. But little by little, the love seemed more and more conditional. With every bit, they tried to control what I wore, who I talked to, and what I did — I lost a part of myself. It took me years to realize I was completely gone and I mistook abuse and manipulation for love. “Peach” is about realizing that someone who wants to have control over you is not someone who loves you.

Below, listen to “Peach” and check out PONY’s upcoming dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Monarch *

10/25 – Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus *

* with Militarie Gun