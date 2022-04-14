PONY Joins The Cast Of My Little Pony

Sam Bielanski heads up the Toronto power-pop band PONY, who released their debut album TV Baby earlier this year. Now she’s getting involved with a different sort of pony: Bielanski is part of the cast of a new My Little Pony series called Tell Your Tale, which is currently rolling out on YouTube on a weekly basis.

Bielanski voices the character of Jazz (plus is credited for another “random pony”) and, per a tweet from the band’s label Take This To Heart Records, she also sings on the show’s theme song and in some of its episodes. Fun! Also fun is PONY’s debut album, out now.

Here’s the most recent episode of the show, which Bielanski is credited in:

https://twitter.com/PONYtoronto/status/1514636324724162568