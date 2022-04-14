PONY Joins The Cast Of My Little Pony

News April 14, 2022 12:31 PM By James Rettig
0

PONY Joins The Cast Of My Little Pony

News April 14, 2022 12:31 PM By James Rettig
0

Sam Bielanski heads up the Toronto power-pop band PONY, who released their debut album TV Baby earlier this year. Now she’s getting involved with a different sort of pony: Bielanski is part of the cast of a new My Little Pony series called Tell Your Tale, which is currently rolling out on YouTube on a weekly basis.

Bielanski voices the character of Jazz (plus is credited for another “random pony”) and, per a tweet from the band’s label Take This To Heart Records, she also sings on the show’s theme song and in some of its episodes. Fun! Also fun is PONY’s debut album, out now.

Here’s the most recent episode of the show, which Bielanski is credited in:

https://twitter.com/PONYtoronto/status/1514636324724162568

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

7 days ago 0

Watch Unearthed Footage Of Jay-Z’s Legendary 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

2 days ago 0

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby”

2 days ago 0

A Cryptic Robot Has Appeared In The Background Of The Thumbnails On Some Of Shakira’s Music Videos

3 days ago 0
A cryptic robot has appeared in the background of the thumbnails on some of @shakira’s music videos.

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest