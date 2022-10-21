Earlier in the month, the Cure kicked off a European tour and debuted two new songs (“Alone” and “Endsong”), which are set to appear on a forthcoming full-length called Songs Of A Lost World, which is apparently finished but does not currently have a release date. More recently, the Cure dropped another new song, “And Nothing Is Forever,” into their set in Stockholm, Sweden. Tonight, the band performed in Krakow, Poland, where they performed yet another new song. This one’s called “I Could Never Say Goodbye.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.