Watch The Cure Debut New Song “I Can Never Say Goodbye” In Krakow

News October 20, 2022 9:06 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch The Cure Debut New Song “I Can Never Say Goodbye” In Krakow

News October 20, 2022 9:06 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Earlier in the month, the Cure kicked off a European tour and debuted two new songs (“Alone” and “Endsong”), which are set to appear on a forthcoming full-length called Songs Of A Lost World, which is apparently finished but does not currently have a release date. More recently, the Cure dropped another new song, “And Nothing Is Forever,” into their set in Stockholm, Sweden. Tonight, the band performed in Krakow, Poland, where they performed yet another new song. This one’s called “I Could Never Say Goodbye.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car

4 days ago 0

Kanye West’s Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube And Revolt, N.O.R.E. Apologizes

3 days ago 0

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Dilemma” (Feat. Kelly Rowland)

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest