Last year, the tunefully brutal Band To Watch Militarie Gun released two extremely sick EPs, All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II. Those two EPs work together just fine as a full-length album, and that’s what they’ve now become. A few weeks ago, Militarie Gun announced that they’d signed to Loma Vista and that they would soon release a deluxe version of All Roads Lead To The Gun with four new tracks, including the early single “Let Me Be Normal.” Today, that deluxe edition is out, which means we get to hear the other three new songs.

All three of the new joints are collaborations with some of the bands who are playing shows with Militarie Gun in the very near future. The fired-up stomper “Can’t Get None” has DeeDee, leader of Mississippi punks MSPAINT, on guest vocals. The other two tracks, the mostly-acoustic “I Can’t Stand Busy People” and the power-pop-adjacent “Pull It Out,” feature Giles Roy and Heather Black, from the Vancouver band Woolworm. All three songs are great, and you can hear them below.

The All Roads Lead To The Gun deluxe edition is out now on Loma Vista.