When We Were Young Cancels First Day Due To Wind

Emo festival When We Were Young’s first day has been canceled due to a High Wind Warning in Las Vegas. Festival organizers announced that they “did not come lightly” to their decision and that they are “devastated to have to share the news.”

“We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months,” festival organizers continued in their statement. “We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”

Ticketholders who purchased directly through the fest’s ticketing company will receive refunds “in as little as 30 days.” Tomorrow’s festival date is still moving forward as planned, as is Saturday, October 29.

Announced last January, When We Were Young features Chemical Romance and Paramore as headliners. The lineup also includes Bright Eyes, AFI, the Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, the All-American Rejects, Avril Lavigne, Thursday, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Atreyu, Jimmy Eat World, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Hawthorne Heights, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice, and more.