Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.

Beyond the milestones within both artists’ careers, the ascent of “Unholy” is a socially significant moment within pop culture at large. According to Billboard, Smith and Petras are, respectively, the first publicly non-binary and transgender artists to hit #1 on the Hot 100.

“Unholy” bumps Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” back down to #2, followed by Harry Styles’ deathless “As It Was” at #3. Lil Baby debuts at #4 with “California Breeze,” the highest of three top-10 entries from his new album It’s Only Me. He also lands the Fridayy collab “Forever” at #8 and “Real Spill” at #10. Together they are his 11th, 12th and 13th top-10 hits.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Post Malone and Doja Ca’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” falls to #5, OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” sits at #6, Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” slides to #7, and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” descends to #9.