Artist To Watch Caroline Rose is back with her first single in two years — her first new music since the release of 2020’s satire-stacked Superstar. The tension-and-release “Love / Lover / Friend,” as Rose tells it, is “about the experience of commitment and the confusing dance that takes place finding your roles within it.”

“When I was younger, I remember having so many feelings it felt like I would explode if I didnʼt express them somehow. This felt similar to that—very pure and direct,” Rose continues about “Love / Lover / Friend,” which she also produced. “I was listening pretty exclusively to vocalists for a while, including Le Mystére des Voix Bulgares, and other artists who used their voices in very different ways to great effect: Sussan Deyhim, Yma Sumac, Sheila Chandra, Huun-Huur-Tu, and Hamlet Gonashvili. I would listen to them sing and it felt like we were directly connected.”

Rose concludes: “I feel like Iʼve really grown up in the last few years. Iʼve learned, and am learning still, so much about life and love and all its many forms. When I first wrote this song it felt like the perfect jumping off place to tell a story about love… Not just love for another person but also for myself.”

In addition to releasing “Love / Lover / Friend,” Rose has announced a North American tour kicking off in spring 2023. Check out those dates, and listen to “Love / Lover / Friend” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/04 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/05 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/06 Boston, MA @ Royale

04/08 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/09 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/12 New York, NY @ Webster Hal

04/14 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/15 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

04/16 Carrboro, NC @ Catʼs Cradle

04/18 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/19 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/21 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/22 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/23 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/25 Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

04/28 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/29 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/05 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/06 Pioneertown, PA @ Pappy & Harrietʼs

“Love / Lover / Friend” is out now via New West Records.