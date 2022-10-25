On Friday, Taylor Swift released her new album Midnights, and it’s already the biggest-selling LP of the year. The morning after the LP’s release, Swift released her self-directed video for “Anti-Hero,” which included a whole mid-song comedy skit in which Swift imagines her funeral. At the reading of the will, Swift’s sons and daughter-in-law find out that they’ve been left nothing and that “there’s no secret encoded message that means something else.” Today, Swift has followed the “Anti-Hero” clip with one for the Midnights track “Bejeweled.” With this one, there are apparently a lot of secret encoded messages that mean something else.

The new “Bejeweled” video, which Taylor Swift once again wrote and directed herself, has a whole ton of celebrity cameos. The clip is Taylor’s retelling of the Cinderella story, with Swift herself as Cinderella. The Haim sisters, Swift’s friends and collaborators, play the evil stepsisters, and they’re really funny, while Academy Award winner Laura Dern is the wicked stepmother. Jack Antonoff is the prince, burlesque star Dita Von Teese is the “Fairy Goddess,” and makeup artist Pat McGrath is the queen. Check out the video below.

Bejeweled video is out NOW! Directed by this tired tacky wench. Got to make this with my best friends @HAIMtheband, greatest of greats @LauraDern, icon of burlesque and glamour @DitaVonTeese, genius and actual dame @patmcgrathreal and my partner in Midnights mayhem @jackantonoff. pic.twitter.com/RO8jA3csYW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 25, 2022

Last night, Taylor Swift was a guest on The Tonight Show, and she didn’t perform. Instead, there was an interview where Jimmy Fallon predictably fawned all over her. In that conversation, Swift teased the idea that she’ll head out on tour for the first time in four years. She also talked about hanging out with the actor Dylan O’Brien, who played drums on Midnight, and she mentioned that there’s “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs, a whole PDF file’s worth, in the “Bejeweled” video. You can watch all of that below.

Midnights is out now on Republic.