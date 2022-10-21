Just before the release of her new album Midnights, Taylor swift promised “a special very chaotic surprise” at 3AM. True to her word, three hours after the album itself was out in the world, Swift released Midnights (3am Edition), a version of the album with seven extra tracks. The word “chaotic” gets thrown around a lot these days, but releasing the deluxe edition of your album three hours after releasing the album itself? That probably qualifies.

The seven new songs on Midnights are, at least on first listen, really good — as good as most of the tracks on the LP itself. On Instagram, Swift writes, “Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

This morning, Swift also released her video for “Anti-Hero,” which is apparently serving as the single from Midnights. (That’s the “everyone’s a sexy baby” song. Bold choice!) Swift wrote and directed the video, which is a lot of fun. Much of the clip is Swift hanging out and getting drunk with her own wilder doppelgänger. The video also has some visual quotes from Attack Of The 50 Foot Woman and a mid-song comedy sketch where Swift imagines her own funeral. The great stand-up comic Mike Birbiglia and John Early from Search Party play her adult sons, while Mary Elizabeth Ellis from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia plays her daughter-in-law. I liked it! Below, stream Midnights (3am Edition) and watch the “Anti-Hero” video.

Midnights (3am Edition is out now. Stay tuned for the Premature Evaluation.